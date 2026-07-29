Mizuho Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $52.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.05% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.56.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 7,968,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,858. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share, exceeding analyst estimates of $925.97 million and $1.03, respectively. The company also guided to fourth-quarter EPS of $1.27, above the $1.23 consensus estimate. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share, exceeding analyst estimates of $925.97 million and $1.03, respectively. The company also guided to fourth-quarter EPS of $1.27, above the $1.23 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion stock-repurchase program and said automotive and data-center markets are showing momentum, potentially supporting shareholder returns and future growth. Skyworks capital allocation and Qorvo update

The company authorized a new $2 billion stock-repurchase program and said automotive and data-center markets are showing momentum, potentially supporting shareholder returns and future growth. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks and Qorvo announced an expected leadership team for their combined company, while regulatory approvals for the transaction continue to progress. Skyworks and Qorvo leadership announcement

Skyworks and Qorvo announced an expected leadership team for their combined company, while regulatory approvals for the transaction continue to progress. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating while lowering his price target to $72, citing dividend suspension and mixed end-market trends. Morgan Stanley Skyworks rating

Analyst Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating while lowering his price target to $72, citing dividend suspension and mixed end-market trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 3.1% year over year to $934.8 million, while EPS declined from $1.33 to $1.08, highlighting continued pressure despite the earnings beat. Skyworks earnings analysis

Revenue fell 3.1% year over year to $934.8 million, while EPS declined from $1.33 to $1.08, highlighting continued pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $77 to $64 and adopted a Neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target from $80 to $70 with a Sector Perform rating. These revisions signal limited near-term analyst conviction. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup cut its price target from $77 to $64 and adopted a Neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target from $80 to $70 with a Sector Perform rating. These revisions signal limited near-term analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder-law-firm solicitation concerning alleged insider fiduciary-duty breaches adds negative headline risk, although the notice does not establish wrongdoing. Skyworks shareholder notice

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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