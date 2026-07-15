Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.67.

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CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 210,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 257,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 273,206 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Rosen, and others, issued reminders that investors who bought CVLT during the alleged class period may seek lead-plaintiff status before the July 17 deadline. These notices keep legal risk and potential liability front and center for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Rosen, and others, issued reminders that investors who bought CVLT during the alleged class period may seek lead-plaintiff status before the July 17 deadline. These notices keep legal risk and potential liability front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm over a broad class period that was expanded in some notices to cover purchases from January 28, 2025 through January 26, 2026, increasing the number of potentially affected shareholders and reinforcing uncertainty around the company. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm over a broad class period that was expanded in some notices to cover purchases from January 28, 2025 through January 26, 2026, increasing the number of potentially affected shareholders and reinforcing uncertainty around the company. Neutral Sentiment: These updates are procedural in nature and do not include a new operational or financial announcement from CommVault, but they can still weigh on sentiment until the litigation picture becomes clearer. Article Title

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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