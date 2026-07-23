Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 45.84% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.90.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 382,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,139. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,191.91. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,691.48. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,161,915 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Travel + Leisure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travel + Leisure this week:

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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