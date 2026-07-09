Mizuho Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $361.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $338.00 to $361.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.87.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $289.38 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,803,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 945.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,641 shares of the company's stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,151,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,741 shares of the company's stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on WTW to $382 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $381 with an Outperform rating, both signaling meaningful upside potential. Benzinga analyst updates

UBS raised its price target on WTW to $382 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $381 with an Outperform rating, both signaling meaningful upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased EPS estimates across several future periods, suggesting stronger expected earnings growth for WTW over the next few years. MarketBeat earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research increased EPS estimates across several future periods, suggesting stronger expected earnings growth for WTW over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: A new Willis report highlighted rising risk-management concerns in the food, beverage and agriculture sector, which may support demand for WTW’s advisory and risk services. Global Food, Beverage and Agriculture Risk Report 2026

A new Willis report highlighted rising risk-management concerns in the food, beverage and agriculture sector, which may support demand for WTW’s advisory and risk services. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained a Hold-equivalent view and lowered its target to $303, indicating some caution despite still implying modest upside. Barclays rating update

Barclays maintained a Hold-equivalent view and lowered its target to $303, indicating some caution despite still implying modest upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary said WTW is trading at a discount and could benefit from long-term growth drivers, but slower organic growth and macro uncertainty remain concerns. Zacks analysis

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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