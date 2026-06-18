Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE DUK opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,603,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $86,309,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here