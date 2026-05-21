Mizuho Lowers Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $280.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.20.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 2.0%

LOW traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.59. 263,694 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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