Mizuho Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $230.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential downside of 1.62% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $233.79 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $144.26 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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