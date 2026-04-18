Mizuho Upgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.10.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TXN opened at $229.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $142.64 and a one year high of $231.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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