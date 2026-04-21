MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.26 and traded as low as GBX 269.50. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 272, with a volume of 107,784 shares changing hands.

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MJ Gleeson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current year.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. Gleeson Homes, under the banner of "Building Homes. Changing Lives" builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

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