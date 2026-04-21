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MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
MJ Gleeson logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crossed below its 200-day moving average: MJ Gleeson fell beneath the 200-day MA (GBX 357.26), trading as low as GBX 269.50 and last at GBX 272 on volume of 107,784, signalling a bearish technical shift.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of £156.78m and a debt-to-equity of 7.86, with a P/E of 10.96; the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.65, a net margin of 3.76% and analysts forecasting roughly 35.14 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MJ Gleeson.

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.26 and traded as low as GBX 269.50. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 272, with a volume of 107,784 shares changing hands.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current year.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. Gleeson Homes, under the banner of "Building Homes. Changing Lives" builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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