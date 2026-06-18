MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.9231.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MKS from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on MKS in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total value of $3,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,648,694.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $371.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $303.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. MKS has a 1 year low of $88.49 and a 1 year high of $386.01.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.MKS's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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