MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $379.99 and last traded at $366.31, with a volume of 1089299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $301.03 and its 200-day moving average is $240.80.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,667.80. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in MKS in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,062,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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