MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

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Several research firms have weighed in on MNTN. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of MNTN from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MNTN from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MNTN from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MNTN from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNTN

MNTN Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 0.81. MNTN has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MNTN had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that MNTN will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MNTN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercato Management Legacy LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the first quarter valued at about $54,279,000. Mercato Partners Growth Iii GP LLC bought a new position in MNTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MNTN by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,345,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MNTN by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in MNTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company's stock.

About MNTN

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

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