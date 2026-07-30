Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Tigress Financial

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Tigress Financial from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. UBS Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mobileye Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.64.

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Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MBLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 1,582,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,319. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 201.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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