Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 8.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.3320. 3,375,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,251,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $35.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 6.4%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $2,581,462.40. Following the sale, the president owned 1,477,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,535,054.80. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,281 shares of company stock worth $3,280,293. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company's stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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