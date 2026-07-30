Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives "Buy" Rating from B. Riley Financial

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the auto parts company's stock, down from their prior target price of $340.00. B. Riley Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 69.51% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOD. Glj Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $428.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.14.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $179.94. 2,548,198 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,589. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $111.18 and a 1-year high of $323.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $874.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.69 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total value of $11,299,697.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,582,463.31. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,219,669. This trade represents a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,302 shares of company stock worth $15,928,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 583.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,005 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 219,373 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $15,557,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 18,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 436,084 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Modine Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , well above the $1.27 consensus estimate and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the company’s thermal-management businesses. Modine Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , well above the $1.27 consensus estimate and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the company’s thermal-management businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing continued strength in its core growth engines. The company expects full-year revenue of approximately $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion , a range that includes the roughly $4.1 billion analyst consensus. Modine Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing continued strength in its core growth engines. The company expects full-year revenue of approximately , a range that includes the roughly $4.1 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: One valuation analysis characterized MOD stock as discounted relative to estimated fair value , potentially attracting investors who view the recent weakness as an entry opportunity. Modine Stock Looks Discounted Relative to Fair Value

One valuation analysis characterized , potentially attracting investors who view the recent weakness as an entry opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target from $370 to $280 but maintained an Overweight rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels, although the reduction signals more cautious expectations. KeyCorp Modine Price Target Update

KeyCorp lowered its price target from $370 to $280 but maintained an rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels, although the reduction signals more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $874.1 million narrowly missed the $878.7 million consensus estimate. In addition, the company’s revenue guidance spans a relatively broad range, which may reinforce uncertainty about the pace of fiscal-year growth despite the earnings beat. Modine Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Modine Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Modine Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Modine Manufacturing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here