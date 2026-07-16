Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.38.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Moelis & Company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,742,624 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,479 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,337 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $178,381,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,396,230 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,876,472 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $128,989,000 after buying an additional 89,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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