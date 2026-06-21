Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the company's stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company's stock worth $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 101.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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