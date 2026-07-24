Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.0625.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,112.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 38,576 shares of the company's stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina reported Q2 EPS of $1.51, topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $10.87 billion also came in slightly above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, helped by lower operating expenses and steadier Medicaid performance. Article Title

Molina reported Q2 EPS of $1.51, topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $10.87 billion also came in slightly above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, helped by lower operating expenses and steadier Medicaid performance. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted stronger Medicaid execution in the earnings call, which supports the core business and may help offset pressure in other lines. Article Title

Management highlighted stronger Medicaid execution in the earnings call, which supports the core business and may help offset pressure in other lines. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors were already cautious ahead of the report, with trading activity reflecting worries about guidance, cost trends, and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Article Title

Some investors were already cautious ahead of the report, with trading activity reflecting worries about guidance, cost trends, and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Negative Sentiment: The main concern is weaker premium revenue and declining membership, especially in Molina’s Obamacare/exchange business, which has led the company to expect a smaller presence in that segment. Article Title

The main concern is weaker premium revenue and declining membership, especially in Molina’s Obamacare/exchange business, which has led the company to expect a smaller presence in that segment. Negative Sentiment: Reports also pointed to lower net income, a higher medical care ratio, and a weak revenue outlook, suggesting margin pressure may continue even after the earnings beat. Article Title

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here