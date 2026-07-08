Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.50 and last traded at $236.8630, with a volume of 172180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.90.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.88.

View Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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