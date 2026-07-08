3 Beaten-Down Trades That Could Pay Off in a Market Correction

A market that keeps climbing on thin volume tends to make careful investors nervous, not confident. That's the setup Chris Rowe, founder of True Market Insiders, says he's watching heading into the back half of 2026.

Rowe isn't bearish. He calls himself a long-term bull who's actually looking forward to a pullback, because it hands him a chance to buy quality names at a discount.

His case rests on three signals, and he's already positioning around two ETFs and one high-risk stock to play it.

Get GDXJ alerts: Sign Up

A Correction Setup That's Already in Motion

Rowe's first flag is the calendar. Midterm election years, he says, have a habit of selling off from summer into the October-to-November stretch before the market resets. History isn't a guarantee, but he treats the pattern as a starting point, not a prediction.

The second signal is price-volume behavior. Rowe points to a three-year weekly chart of the S&P 500 showing the recent rally built on unusually light volume, a setup he says tends to unwind fast once sellers show up. He's already seen early volume spikes on down weeks, which he reads as sellers testing the market's footing.

The third is breadth. Rowe tracks a New York Stock Exchange indicator showing roughly 51% of listed stocks on buy signals, a reading that's been sliding as more names shift to sell signals. Fewer stocks participating on the upside, more on the downside, is a pattern he associates with markets that are close to rolling over.

Junior Gold Miners Set Up as a Flight-to-Quality Trade

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Today GDXJ VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $95.44 -3.49 (-3.53%) 52-Week Range $63.90 ▼ $157.49 Dividend Yield 2.77% Assets Under Management $7.17 billion Add to Watchlist

Rowe's first idea leans into that possibility rather than avoiding it. He's watching the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF NYSEARCA: GDXJ, which tracks small-cap precious metals miners, a group he says has already taken a beating after leading the market for stretches over the past year.

That's the reframe: precious metals have been a top-performing sector roughly a third of the time since last year's sell-off, by Rowe's tracking, yet the group is deeply oversold right now. Investors looking beyond the ETF wrapper can browse MarketBeat's list of top gold stocks for individual names in the space.

If stocks roll over and investors rotate toward a flight to quality, he sees a beaten-down sector primed to catch that flow. Diversification through an ETF, he adds, also softens the volatility that comes with picking individual junior miners.

Industrial Metals Ride the Same Technology Story

The second idea is adjacent but distinct. The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF NYSEARCA: XME holds U.S. mining companies tied to industrial metals rather than gold and silver.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Today XME SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $101.74 -0.73 (-0.71%) 52-Week Range $68.06 ▼ $135.68 Dividend Yield 0.36% Assets Under Management $4.08 billion Add to Watchlist

Rowe frames this less as a commodities trade and more as a technology one, since these are the materials that feed batteries, semiconductors, and the broader infrastructure buildout governments are racing to secure.

Government spending is the thread he keeps pulling. Just as defense budgets can send small contractors up multiples in value, Rowe sees similar upside logic in mining names tied to national supply-chain priorities.

The tradeoff is the same one that hit precious metals: strength attracts profit-taking, and the sector's recent pullback reflects just how far it had run.

A High-Risk Way to Hedge Oil Headlines

The riskiest idea on Rowe's list is Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL), a small Delaware Basin producer trading under $2 a share after touching nearly $30 earlier this year.

Battalion Oil Today BATL Battalion Oil $1.93 +0.15 (+8.20%) 52-Week Range $1.00 ▼ $29.70 Add to Watchlist

Rowe isn't pitching it as a core holding. He calls it a headline trade tied to Iran-related tensions, where any disruption to oil markets could send crude, and BATL along with it, sharply higher.

He's blunt about the mechanics: this is a name to size small, take profits quickly on, and treat as a hedge rather than an investment thesis.

Rowe points to recent operational progress, including resolved gas-processing constraints and rising output from strong Permian acreage, as reasons the company itself is more than a pure options-style bet.

Still, he expects real volatility either way, and says the appeal is what a spike could fund: buying power for other beaten-down stocks once a broader correction plays out.

Know Your Risk Before You Chase the Bounce

Rowe's broader message is less about predicting an exact bottom and more about reading what's already unfolding. He says he doesn't forecast; he adjusts, and right now the adjustment means holding cash for opportunities in areas that already look oversold rather than waiting on the sidelines completely.

The upside case is straightforward: a correction hits, precious metals and industrial metals catch a rotation, and a small oil hedge pays for some of the damage. The risk is just as real. Commodities can stay oversold longer than expected, and a stock like Battalion Oil can just as easily round-trip a quick gain if headlines reverse.

For investors weighing this kind of playbook, the position size probably matters more than the ticker.

Before you consider VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF wasn't on the list.

While VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here