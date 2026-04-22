Free Trial
â†’ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Monarch Casino & Resort logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Monarch declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend payable June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1, implying a $1.20 annual payout (≈1.2% yield) that is well-covered with a current payout ratio of 23.1% and an expected future payout ratio of about 19.5%.
  • Earnings beat: The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.52 versus $1.15 expected and revenue of $136.6M (vs. $128.5M est.), with revenue up 8.9% year-over-year and strong profitability (ROE ~18.7%, net margin ~18.6%).
  • Market and insider activity: Shares trade near $98.58 with a $1.75B market cap and a P/E of ~18.2; the CEO sold 2,000 shares in March, insiders own ~25.5% of the stock while institutions hold ~62.4%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.30. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.49 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 18.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,094,096. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 594 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company's flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property's showroom.

Monarch's revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort Right Now?

Before you consider Monarch Casino & Resort, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monarch Casino & Resort wasn't on the list.

While Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines