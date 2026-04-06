monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.18 and last traded at $67.7270, with a volume of 192547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Capital World Investors grew its stake in monday.com by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,286,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in monday.com by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock worth $137,660,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in monday.com by 136.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,186,000 after purchasing an additional 408,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in monday.com by 2,501.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,990,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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