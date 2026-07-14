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monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • monday.com shares fell 6.1% after BTIG Research cut its price target from $115 to $105, even though the firm kept a buy rating on the stock.
  • Other analysts have also adjusted their views recently, with UBS lowering its target to $85 and several firms maintaining mixed buy/hold ratings. The overall Street view remains Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $126.04.
  • The company’s stock traded below its prior close and sits at a market cap of about $4.17 billion, with recent earnings showing $1.15 EPS on $351.26 million in revenue. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 73.7% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com traded as low as $79.44 and last traded at $81.5470. Approximately 805,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,018,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNDY. UBS Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on monday.com from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $115.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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