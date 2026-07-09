monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.02, but opened at $77.69. monday.com shares last traded at $80.5810, with a volume of 90,012 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of monday.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $115.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $126.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company's stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company's stock.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

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