Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,694,287 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 32,400,332 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,629,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. 6,747,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,354. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Trending Headlines about Mondelez International

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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