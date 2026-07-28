Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.970-3.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 11,661,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,695,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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