Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. 11,361,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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