Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.970-3.120 EPS.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 11,650,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,572. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

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Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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