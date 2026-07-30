Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital downgraded Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.30.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Key Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mondelez reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share versus the roughly $0.67-$0.68 consensus, while revenue rose 4.1% year over year to $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion estimate. Growth was supported by pricing, volume/mix gains, and steady demand for chocolate and biscuits. Reuters article

Mondelez reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share versus the roughly $0.67-$0.68 consensus, while revenue rose 4.1% year over year to $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion estimate. Growth was supported by pricing, volume/mix gains, and steady demand for chocolate and biscuits. Positive Sentiment: Organic-sales outlook improved: Management lifted its 2026 organic net-revenue outlook to at least 2% growth. Second-quarter organic revenue increased 2.2%, with volume/mix up 0.7%, and the company cited improved profitability and market-share performance. Mondelez Q2 results

Management lifted its 2026 organic net-revenue outlook to at least 2% growth. Second-quarter organic revenue increased 2.2%, with volume/mix up 0.7%, and the company cited improved profitability and market-share performance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence strengthened: JPMorgan raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane increased its target from $68 to $70 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Cowen raised its target from $67 to $70 and reiterated a “buy” rating. The revisions reinforce expectations for additional upside.

JPMorgan raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane increased its target from $68 to $70 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Cowen raised its target from $67 to $70 and reiterated a “buy” rating. The revisions reinforce expectations for additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns increased: Mondelez announced a 4% quarterly-dividend increase and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

Mondelez announced a 4% quarterly-dividend increase and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance remains mixed: The company’s 2026 EPS range of $2.97-$3.12 brackets the $3.05 analyst consensus, suggesting the outlook is broadly intact rather than sharply upgraded.

The company’s 2026 EPS range of $2.97-$3.12 brackets the $3.05 analyst consensus, suggesting the outlook is broadly intact rather than sharply upgraded. Negative Sentiment: Profit and market risks remain: Adjusted EPS declined 2.7% on a constant-currency basis, while geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices pressured broader markets and could weigh on consumer spending and operating costs.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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