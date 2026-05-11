Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $246.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $200.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt's price target points to a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.15.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 0.0%

TWLO stock opened at $201.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $203.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $277,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,114,633.40. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 42.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here