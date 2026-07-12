Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,599.1667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MPWR traded down $21.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,352.74. The stock had a trading volume of 577,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,119. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,514.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,272.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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