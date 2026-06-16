Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Down 8% - What's Next?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,522.74 and last traded at $1,519.7070. Approximately 448,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 630,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,652.29.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 8.0%

The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,520.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,215.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,527.05. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here