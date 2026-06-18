Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Up 8.5% - Still a Buy?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,552.00 and last traded at $1,571.07. Approximately 220,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 635,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,448.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,533.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,223.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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