Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.0833.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $739.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.46. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. On average, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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