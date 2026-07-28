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Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Monopar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts collectively rate Monopar Therapeutics “Buy.” Of 14 analysts, 10 recommend buying, three strongly recommend buying, and one recommends selling; the average 12-month price target is $112.08.
  • MNPR was trading at $110.33, near its 52-week high of $116.64, with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $81.58 and $67.05, respectively.
  • Monopar reported a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.87 loss. Institutional investors and hedge funds own a relatively small 1.83% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.0833.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

View Our Latest Report on MNPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $739.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.46. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. On average, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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