Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $111.2940, with a volume of 10976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $726.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. Analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company's stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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