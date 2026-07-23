Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Price Down 8.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $102.4440. 39,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 210,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.48.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MNPR. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $694.42 million, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. Research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 264,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Further Reading

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