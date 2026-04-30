Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $41.9560 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.18. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $2.85 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste‐management services across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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