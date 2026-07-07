Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 6.9% - Should You Buy?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.8450. Approximately 656,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,368,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Townson sold 3,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,900. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony M. Manning sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 81,623 shares of company stock worth $1,732,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 463.3% in the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 22,530 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,542 shares of the company's stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 305,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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