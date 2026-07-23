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Moody's Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MCO)

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Moody's logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Moody’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, payable on September 4 to shareholders of record on August 14. The stock’s dividend yield is about 0.8%.
  • The company has a strong dividend track record, increasing its payout every year for the past 16 years. Its payout ratio of 26.8% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • Moody’s recently beat second-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $4.68 and revenue of $2.19 billion, both above estimates. Revenue rose 15.1% year over year, though the company’s 2026 guidance pointed to some margin pressure ahead.
  • Five stocks we like better than Moody's.

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Moody's has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Moody's has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody's to earn $18.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Moody's Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MCO opened at $489.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $463.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Moody's has a one year low of $402.28 and a one year high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.42. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody's will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Moody's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Moody’s posted Q2 EPS of $4.68 and revenue of $2.19 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 15.1% year over year. Strong bond issuance activity and steady analytics demand helped drive the results. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised its stock repurchase outlook, which can support shareholder returns and signals confidence in cash generation. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, reinforcing its income profile, though this was expected and is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Article title
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Moody’s shares have been pressured by a slightly softer 2026 outlook: management guided EPS to $16.50-$17.00 and lowered operating margin guidance, suggesting some profit pressure ahead. Article title

Moody's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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