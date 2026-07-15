Moody's (MCO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Moody's to announce earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $2.0758 billion for the quarter. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody's to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Moody's Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MCO opened at $494.85 on Wednesday. Moody's has a 12-month low of $402.28 and a 12-month high of $546.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,846,709.88. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody's

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Moody's by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody's by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,844 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $515,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moody's by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Moody's by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,410 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price objective on Moody's in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $545.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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