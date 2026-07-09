Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $322.84 and traded as high as $409.98. Moog shares last traded at $405.62, with a volume of 213,555 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Moog from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Moog to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $450.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOG.A

Moog Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.84.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moog Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moog

In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti sold 604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.66, for a total transaction of $229,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,333,010.70. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Scannell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,529,873.20. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

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