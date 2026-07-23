Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 and last traded at GBX 265.59, with a volume of 17958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 235 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 310 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 299.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOON

Moonpig Group Trading Down 0.4%

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £790.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Moonpig Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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