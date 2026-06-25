Morgan Stanley Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $155.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.69.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.47. 453,621 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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