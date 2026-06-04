Morgan Stanley Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.30.

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Five Below Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FIVE opened at $222.89 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,884 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below posted better-than-expected Q1 fiscal 2026 results, with EPS of $2.22 topping estimates and revenue rising 32.5% year over year to $1.29 billion. Article Title

Five Below posted better-than-expected Q1 fiscal 2026 results, with EPS of $2.22 topping estimates and revenue rising 32.5% year over year to $1.29 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, lifting its sales and EPS outlook well above Wall Street expectations, which signals management confidence in continued demand and margin strength. Article Title

The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, lifting its sales and EPS outlook well above Wall Street expectations, which signals management confidence in continued demand and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales jumped 22.7% and the company opened 49 net new stores, showing that both same-store traffic and expansion remain strong growth drivers. Article Title

Comparable sales jumped 22.7% and the company opened 49 net new stores, showing that both same-store traffic and expansion remain strong growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and preview suggest investors are monitoring whether Five Below can sustain this momentum amid tariffs, cost pressures, and ongoing expansion plans. Article Title

The earnings call transcript and preview suggest investors are monitoring whether Five Below can sustain this momentum amid tariffs, cost pressures, and ongoing expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock fell in extended trading, indicating that some investors may have been expecting even stronger results or are worried about whether the upgraded guidance is enough to justify the valuation. Article Title

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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