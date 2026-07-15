Morgan Stanley Downgrades Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) to Underweight

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the company's current price.

VOYG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voyager Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Voyager Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.64.

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Voyager Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VOYG opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57. Voyager Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYG. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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