Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Shares Down 0.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD - Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.2950. 45,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 92,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

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Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,977 shares of the company's stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund NYSE: MSD is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign and corporate debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries.

MSD's investment strategy emphasizes diversification across regions, sectors and issuers. The fund's portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to identify opportunities in markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

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