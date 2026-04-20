Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential downside of 16.16% from the company's current price.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.08.

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Corning Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GLW stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,475,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. Corning has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 113.2% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $39,367,000 after buying an additional 116,583 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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