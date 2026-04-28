Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential downside of 47.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.68.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $207.56 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.76 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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