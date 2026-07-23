Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,298.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,117.19.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded up $49.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,034.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,355. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,036.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $918.91. The firm has a market cap of $277.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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