Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company's current price.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.22.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $50.06. 485,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,422. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,869,731 shares of the company's stock worth $151,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,607,012 shares of the company's stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 273,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock worth $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,994 shares of the company's stock worth $86,680,000 after buying an additional 521,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,166,000 after buying an additional 1,314,117 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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